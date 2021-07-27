Red Wings re-sign Lindstrom, Criscuolo

The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed defenseman Gustav Lindstrom and forward Kyle Criscuolo to two-year contract extensions.

Lindstrom, 22, notched three assists in 13 games for the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins in 2020-21, along with three assists in 13 NHL games with the Red Wings. He also skated in 20 games with Almtuna in Sweden’s second tier.

A native of Ostervala, Sweden, Lindstrom made his North American debut in 2019-20 and collected five assists in 45 AHL games with Grand Rapids. He also posted one assist in 16 contests with the Red Wings.

Lindstrom was a second-round pick by Detroit in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Criscuolo tallied 11 goals and eight assists for 19 points in 29 games for Grand Rapids in 2020-21, his fifth pro season.

In 250 regular-season AHL games with Grand Rapids, San Diego, Lehigh Valley and Rochester, Criscuolo has registered 57 goals and 81 assists for 138 points. He won a Calder Cup championship with the Griffins in 2017.

Criscuolo made his NHL debut with Buffalo in 2017-18, appearing in nine games.