Red Wings sign Czarnik, Luff

The Detroit Red Wings have signed center Austin Czarnik to a two-year contract and right wing Matt Luff to a one-year contract.

Czarnik, a Detroit native, played 38 games with the AHL’s Bridgeport Islanders last season, compiling 14 goals and 23 assists for 37 points. He also recorded a team-best 10 points (3g, 7a) in six Calder Cup Playoff matches.

In the NHL, Czarnik skated in 17 games last season between the New York Islanders and Seattle Kraken, totaling two goals and five assists.

Czarnik has played 227 games in the AHL with Bridgeport, Stockton and Providence, recording 81 goals and 144 assists for 225 points. He was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2015-16 and was a Second Team AHL All-Star in 2017-18, when he finished third in the league in scoring.

Czarnik has also played 142 games in the NHL with Boston, Calgary, the N.Y. Islanders and Seattle, totaling 15 goals and 30 assists for 45 points.

Luff played 30 games with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals in 2021-22, notching 14 goals and 17 assists for 31 points. He also played 23 games in the NHL with the Nashville Predators and racked up three goals and three assists.

Over five pro seasons, Luff has played 169 games in the AHL with Milwaukee and Ontario and has notched 49 goals and 71 assists for 120 points. He has 13 goals and 10 assists in 87 NHL contests with Nashville and Los Angeles.