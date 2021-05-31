Red Wings sign Newpower to entry-level deal

The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Wyatt Newpower to a two-year entry-level contract.

Newpower, 23, skated in 24 games as a first-year pro with the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters in 2020-21, producing three goals and seven assists along with a team-best plus-10 rating.

Prior to joining Cleveland, Newpower played four seasons at the University of Connecticut, where he led all team defensemen in scoring as a senior with 22 points in 34 games while serving as team captain. A native of Hugo, Minn., Newpower totaled 47 points in 114 games at UConn and won the Hockey East Best Defensive Defenseman Award in 2019-20.