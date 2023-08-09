Redmond joins Sabres as development coach

The Buffalo Sabres have hired Zach Redmond as a player development coach.

Redmond, 35, won the Eddie Shore Award as the AHL’s outstanding defenseman in 2018-19, the highlight of a career that saw him play 373 games in the AHL with Rochester, St. John’s, San Antonio and Chicago. He totaled 70 goals and 157 assists for 227 points in the AHL over his 12-year pro career and participated in the AHL All-Star Classic as a rookie in 2011-12.

A native of Traverse City, Mich., Redmond also played 133 games in the NHL with Winnipeg, Colorado, Montreal and Buffalo. He finished his career playing three seasons in Germany.