Reggie Savage (1970-2023)

The American Hockey League remembers Reggie Savage, who passed away on Sunday following a battle with cancer.

His sister Sonia announced his death in a Facebook post on Thursday evening. Savage was 53.

Savage spent parts of 10 seasons in the AHL with the Baltimore Skipjacks (1990-93), Cornwall Aces (1993-95), Syracuse Crunch (1995-96, 1999-2001), Springfield Falcons (1996-97) and Milwaukee Admirals (2003-04). He scored 259 goals – topping the 30-goal mark six times – and added 183 assists for 442 points in 481 regular-season games.

In Calder Cup postseason play, Savage tallied 21 goals and 22 assists in 62 games and reached the conference finals/league semifinals three years in a row with three different clubs (Cornwall in 1995, Syracuse in 1996, Springfield in 1997).

A Montreal native, Savage was selected by Washington in the first round of the 1988 NHL Draft and played 34 games in the NHL with the Capitals and Quebec Nordiques.