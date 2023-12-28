News

Reggie Savage (1970-2023)

by AHL PR

The American Hockey League remembers Reggie Savage, who passed away on Sunday following a battle with cancer.

His sister Sonia announced his death in a Facebook post on Thursday evening. Savage was 53.

Savage spent parts of 10 seasons in the AHL with the Baltimore Skipjacks (1990-93), Cornwall Aces (1993-95), Syracuse Crunch (1995-96, 1999-2001), Springfield Falcons (1996-97) and Milwaukee Admirals (2003-04). He scored 259 goals – topping the 30-goal mark six times – and added 183 assists for 442 points in 481 regular-season games.

In Calder Cup postseason play, Savage tallied 21 goals and 22 assists in 62 games and reached the conference finals/league semifinals three years in a row with three different clubs (Cornwall in 1995, Syracuse in 1996, Springfield in 1997).

A Montreal native, Savage was selected by Washington in the first round of the 1988 NHL Draft and played 34 games in the NHL with the Capitals and Quebec Nordiques.

Related Posts

Walcott, Syracuse a perfect fit
New look, similar results for Admirals
Crunch players Shave for Change for cancer research
Crunch launch mental wellness initiative