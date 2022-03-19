Reign add Hickey from Islanders

The Ontario Reign have received defenseman Thomas Hickey on loan from the NHL’s New York Islanders.

Hickey has recorded four goals and eight assists for 12 points along with a plus-14 rating in 29 games for the AHL’s Bridgeport Islanders this season. He has also skated in two games with New York.

In 257 career AHL games with Bridgeport and Manchester, Hickey has tallied 20 goals and 74 assists for 94 points. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2012.

The fourth overall pick by Los Angeles in the 2007 NHL Draft, Hickey has amassed 22 goals and 95 assists for 117 points in 456 career NHL games, all with the Islanders.