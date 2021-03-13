Reign add Stanley Cup winner Smith-Pelly on tryout

The Ontario Reign have signed forward Devante Smith-Pelly to a professional tryout contract.

Smith-Pelly, 28, is a veteran of 395 regular-season games in the NHL and won a Stanley Cup championship with the Washington Capitals in 2018.

Anaheim’s second-round choice in the 2010 NHL Draft, Smith-Pelly has also skated in 144 AHL contests with Syracuse (2011-12), Norfolk (2012-14) and Hershey (2018-19), totaling 47 goals and 43 assists for 90 points.

Smith-Pelly spent the 2019-20 season in the KHL with Kunlun Red Star.