Reign add Thompson as skills coach

The Ontario Reign have added former forward Nate Thompson as a skills coach.

Thompson retired earlier this offseason after an 18-year playing career that concluded in 2022-23 with 30 games for the Reign. Thompson skated in a total of 844 National Hockey League games with Boston, the N.Y. Islanders, Tampa Bay, Anaheim, Ottawa, Los Angeles, Montreal, Philadelphia and Winnipeg, along with 251 games in the AHL with Ontario, San Diego and Providence.

“Nate’s long professional career and significant playing experience make him a great addition to our coaching staff,” said Reign general manager Richard Seeley. “We look forward to having him work closely with our players this season as he transitions to coaching.”