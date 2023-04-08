Reign clinch berth in 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs

The Ontario Reign clinched a berth in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday night.

The Reign fell at Abbotsford, 4-3 in overtime, but locked up a postseason trip when San Jose fell to Colorado in OT by the same score.

Ontario is the sixth team to qualify out of the Pacific Division, which will see seven clubs reach the Calder Cup Playoffs. The first-place finisher will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the other six clubs square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2022-23 regular season ends April 16; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.