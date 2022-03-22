Reign clinch spot in 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

The Ontario Reign clinched a berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night with a 6-2 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins at Toyota Arena.

The Reign, the top development affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, improved to 34-13-4-3 (.694) and joined Stockton as the first two teams in the AHL postseason field.

This will be the Reign’s first Calder Cup Playoffs appearance since 2018. They reached the Western Conference Finals in their first season in 2015-16.

Ontario will be among seven teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Pacific Division. The first-place finisher will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the other six clubs square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2021-22 regular season ends April 30; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.