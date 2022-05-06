Reign complete sweep with OT triumph

T.J. Tynan scored a power-play goal 2:31 into overtime as the Ontario Reign dispatched the San Diego Gulls with a 3-2 win in Game 2 of their Pacific Division first round series.

The Reign advance to play either Bakersfield or Colorado in the division semifinals.

Tynan wristed a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle that beat a screened Lukas Dostal and sent Ontario to its 11th win in 14 tries against the Gulls this season.

A night after spotting San Diego an early 2-0 lead, it was Ontario jumping out to a two-goal advantage in Game 2, with Akil Thomas (4:09) and Christian Wolanin (5:24) striking within the first six minutes of the contest.

The Reign had a chance to put some more distance between the teams with a second-period power play, but instead Greg Printz buried a shorthanded goal at 8:24 of the middle frame to cut the Gulls deficit to 2-1.

San Diego then pulled even when Brent Gates converted on a power play with just 5.8 seconds left in the second period.

The third period was scoreless, despite a 13-5 advantage in shots for the Reign.

Matthew Villalta (2-0) stopped 25 of 27 shots to earn the win in net for Ontario. Lukas Dostal (0-2) finished with 29 saves in the loss.

Pacific Division First Round – Series “E” (best-of-3)

P2-Ontario Reign vs. P7-San Diego Gulls

Game 1 – Wed., May 4 – ONTARIO 7, San Diego 4

Game 2 – Thu., May 5 – ONTARIO 3, San Diego 2 (OT)