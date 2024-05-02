Reign notch win in Game 1 vs. Canucks

The Ontario Reign opened their Pacific Division semifinal series with a 3-1 win over Abbotsford at Toyota Arena on Wednesday night.

The Reign lead the best-of-five series, one game to none, and will host Game 2 on Sunday.

Rookie Erik Portillo made 23 saves for his third consecutive win to open the postseason. T.J. Tynan led the way offensively with a goal and an assist.

Alex Turcotte and Nikita Pavlychev scored their first career playoff goals for the Reign, who improved to 22-4-0-1 since Feb. 23.

Max Sasson tallied the only goal for the Canucks, who got 18 saves from Zach Sawchenko.

(Ontario leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Wed., May 1 – ONTARIO 3, Abbotsford 1

Game 2 – Sun., May 5 – Abbotsford at Ontario, 6:00

Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – Ontario at Abbotsford, 10:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – Ontario at Abbotsford, 10:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Ontario at Abbotsford, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern