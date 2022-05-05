Reign overcome early deficit in Game 1 win

Ontario spotted San Diego a two-goal lead, but the Reign’s league-leading offense responded in a 7-4 win over the Gulls on Wednesday night.

Ontario takes a 1-0 series lead into Thursday’s Game 2, looking to advance to the Pacific Division semifinals with another victory.

Josh Lopina’s tally just 11 seconds into the contest gave San Diego a 1-0 lead, and Hunter Drew made it 2-0 at the 7:47 mark.

But Samuel Fagemo scored twice and Austin Wagner netted a shorthanded marker to give the Reign a 3-2 lead before the first intermission, and Vladimir Tkachev, Akil Thomas (two) and Martin Frk tacked on insurance markers as Ontario defeated their SoCal rivals for the 10th time in 13 tries this season.

Tkachev added two assists for a three-point night, and Alex Turcotte and Christian Wolanin each had two assists for the Reign. Matthew Villalta stopped 22 shots in net.

Lukas Dostal allowed six goals on 28 shots before being relieved by Olle Eriksson Ek (10 saves).

Pacific Division First Round – Series “E” (best-of-3)

P2-Ontario Reign vs. P7-San Diego Gulls

Game 1 – Wed., May 4 – ONTARIO 7, San Diego 4

Game 2 – Thu., May 5 – San Diego at Ontario, 10:00

*Game 3 – Mon., May 9 – San Diego at Ontario, 10:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern