Reign sign Adam Johnson

The Ontario Reign have signed forward Adam Johnson to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

Johnson, 26, played 21 games with Malmo in the Swedish Hockey League this season, collecting seven goals and five assists.

He spent three seasons in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization from 2017 to 2020, appearing in 185 games with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and registering 39 goals and 69 assists for 108 points. Johnson also skated in 13 NHL contests with Pittsburgh, recording one goal and three assists.

Johnson originally signed with Pittsburgh in 2017 following his sophomore season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.