Reign sign All-Star defenseman Gaunce

The Ontario Reign have signed defenseman Cameron Gaunce to an American Hockey League contract.

Gaunce, an 11th-year pro, skated in 52 games for the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch last season, tallying four goals and 28 assists for 32 points with a plus-12 rating. He participated in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario, his second career selection.

Gaunce also played three games for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019-20, collecting one goal and three assists.

A veteran of 646 regular-season games in the AHL with Syracuse, Lake Erie/Cleveland, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Portland and Texas, Gaunce has registered 38 goals and 211 assists for 249 points and has a cumulative plus/minus rating of plus-102. He has added seven assists in 43 postseason games and won a Calder Cup championship with Texas in 2014.

Gaunce was a second-round pick by Colorado in the 2008 NHL Draft and has appeared in 37 career NHL games with Colorado, Dallas, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay, totaling three goals and six assists.