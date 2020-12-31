Reign sign Berube to AHL deal

The Ontario Reign have signed goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Berube enters his 10th pro season and second stint in the Los Angeles Kings organization in 2020-21. Drafted by the Kings in 2009, Berube played for Ontario (ECHL) and Manchester (AHL) from 2011-15 and won a Calder Cup championship with the Monarchs in 2015.

Berube has appeared in 204 regular-season games in the AHL with Manchester, Bridgeport, Rockford, Cleveland, Lehigh Valley and Hartford, posting a record of 112-72-15 with a 2.51 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and 11 shutouts.

A native of Repentigny, Que., Berube has played 34 games in the NHL with the New York Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks, going 9-10-4 with a 3.39 GAA and an .898 save percentage.