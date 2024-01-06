Reign sign Dell to AHL deal

The Ontario Reign have signed goaltender Aaron Dell to an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Dell played for the Canadian national team at the Spengler Cup tournament in Davos, Switzerland, last month, appearing in four games. He spent last season with the San Jose Sharks organization, going 15-17-4 with a 3.14 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage in 38 appearances with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda. He also appeared in four NHL games with the Sharks.

Dell has appeared in 133 AHL games over 11 professional seasons with San Jose, Rochester, Binghamton, Worcester and Abbotsford, he has gone 60-50-14 with a 2.64 GAA, a .914 save percentage and 10 shutouts.

In 130 NHL games with San Jose, New Jersey and Buffalo, posting a record of 50-50-13 with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.