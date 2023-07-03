Reign sign Hudon to two-year pact

The Ontario Reign have signed forward Charles Hudon to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

Hudon skated in 61 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in 2022-23, leading the team with 29 goals and 54 points. He also ranked first in the entire league with 17 power-play goals.

Hudon also appeared in nine games with the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche.

A nine-year pro from Alma, Que., Hudon has played 380 games in the AHL with Colorado, Syracuse, Laval, St. John’s and Hamilton, totaling 161 goals and 147 assists for 308 points. He was an AHL All-Star in 2015 and 2020.

Hudon was originally a fifth-round choice by Montreal in the 2012 NHL Draft, and has recorded 14 goals and 27 assists in 134 NHL games with the Canadiens and Avalanche.