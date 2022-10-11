Reign sign veteran Thompson to tryout

The Ontario Reign have signed forward Nate Thompson to a professional tryout agreement.

Thompson enters his 18th pro season in 2022-23 having played 1,089 games in the NHL, AHL and ECHL. He skated in 33 games with the Philadelphia Flyers last season, collecting one goal and two assists.

Thompson began his pro career with the AHL’s Providence Bruins during the 2005 Calder Cup Playoffs. He has appeared in 221 games with Providence and San Diego, tallying 35 goals and 46 assists for 81 points.

A sixth-round selection by Boston in the 2003 NHL Draft, Thompson has played 844 career NHL contests with Philadelphia, Winnipeg, Montreal, Los Angeles, Ottawa, Anaheim, Tampa Bay, the New York Islanders, and Boston, recording 65 goals and 99 assists for 164 points.