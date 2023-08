The Ontario Reign have signed defenseman Wyatte Wylie to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Wylie, 23, spent the last three seasons with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Last season, he notched three goals and seven assists for 10 points in 45 games.

A fifth-round selection by Philadelphia in the 2018 NHL Draft, Wylie has skated in 131 AHL games, totaling nine goals and 26 assists for 35 points. He made his Calder Cup Playoff debut in 2023, appearing in three contests.