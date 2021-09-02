Reinke joins WBS Penguins

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have signed defenseman Mitch Reinke to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Reinke appeared in 18 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets last season, notching two goals and 10 assists for 12 points. He also made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut, skating in one game for the St. Louis Blues.

A native of Stillwater, Minn., Reinke has played 140 games in the AHL with Utica and San Antonio, totaling 19 goals and 60 assists for 79 points. He was voted to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2018-19 after notching 45 points in 76 games, and was a member of the “black aces” during St. Louis’s run to the 2019 Stanley Cup championship.

Reinke made his pro debut with the Blues in 2018, appearing in one regular-season game following his sophomore season at Michigan Tech.