Remembering Bailey, Bavis on 9/11

Nineteen years ago, the entire hockey community mourned the loss of Los Angeles Kings scouts and American Hockey League alumni Ace Bailey and Mark Bavis, who were among the victims of the September 11 attacks on the United States.

During the 2001-02 season, the AHL and its member clubs raised over $500,000 in support of that day’s victims and their families, through events such as jersey auctions, boot drives with local police and firefighters, special player appearances and designated merchandise sales.

Additionally, foundations have been established in honor of both Bailey and Bavis, to maintain the memory of their love of life, love of family and love for the game.

The work of the Ace Bailey Children’s Foundation focuses on the well-being of children undergoing medical treatment by establishing and improving programs, environments and professional services at the Floating Hospital for Children, an arm of the Tufts-New England Medical Center in Boston.

For more information, visit the Ace Bailey Children’s Foundation Web site at www.acebailey.org.

The Mark Bavis Leadership Foundation was created to perpetuate the principles by which Bavis lived every day, and through which he touched the lives of many. The foundation provides selected young men and women with annual grants to be used for school tuition, summer programs and other appropriate extracurricular activities.

For more information, visit www.markbavisleadershipfoundation.org.