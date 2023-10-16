Silver Knights’ Rempal named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Henderson Silver Knights forward Sheldon Rempal has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending October 15, 2023.

Rempal recorded three goals and two assists to help the Silver Knights open the 2023-24 season with a pair of wins at Iowa.

In Friday’s season opener, Rempal scored a power-play goal in the first period and assisted on another one in the second as Henderson defeated the Wild, 4-2. Then on Saturday, Rempal scored twice more and dished out another assist in the Silver Knights’ 7-3 victory, earning first-star honors for the second night in a row.

Rempal enters his sixth professional season in 2023-24 after finishing second on the Silver Knights roster with 63 points a year ago. In 267 career AHL contests with Henderson, Abbotsford, Chicago and Ontario, Rempal has totaled 84 goals and 128 assists for 212 points, and he participated in the AHL All-Star Classic as a rookie in 2019.

A native of Calgary, Alta., Rempal has played 12 games in the National Hockey League with Los Angeles, Carolina, Vancouver and Vegas.