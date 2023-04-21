Roadrunners fight back, force deciding game

Facing elimination after a 5-1 loss in Game 1, the Tucson Roadrunners bounced back and defeated Coachella Valley, 4-3, in Game 2 at Acrisure Arena on Friday night.

The best-of-three series will be decided on Sunday afternoon in Palm Desert (6 ET/3 PT).

Michael Carcone, the AHL’s regular-season scoring champion, led the Roadrunners with two goals and an assist in Game 2. Colin Theisen and Milos Kelemen also scored and Jan Jenik recorded a pair of assists.

Ivan Prosvetov (1-1) made 35 saves, holding off the Firebirds as they scored twice in the third period to cut into a 4-1 deficit.

Jimmy Schuldt, Tye Kartye and Jeremy McKenna scored for Coachella Valley. Joey Daccord (1-1) made 22 stops.

Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)

P2-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P7-Tucson Roadrunners

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 19 – COACHELLA VALLEY 5, Tucson 1 | Recap

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 21 – Tucson 4, COACHELLA VALLEY 3

Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 23 – Tucson at Coachella Valley, 6:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern