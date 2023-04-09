Roadrunners rally, nab final playoff spot in Pacific

The Tucson Roadrunners erased a four-goal deficit on Saturday night, scoring twice in the final three minutes of regulation to tie the score before falling in overtime, 5-4, against Texas.

With the standings point, combined with San Jose’s 4-0 loss to Colorado earlier in the evening, the Roadrunners secured the Pacific Division’s seventh and final berth in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Tucson will advance to the Calder Cup Playoffs for the second time in franchise history; they lost in the division finals back in 2018.

The first-place finisher in the division — either Calgary or Coachella Valley — will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the other six clubs — including Colorado, Abbotsford, Bakersfield, Ontario and now Tucson — square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2022-23 regular season ends next Sunday, April 16; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.