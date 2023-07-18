Roadrunners sign Drew to AHL deal

The Tucson Roadrunners have signed forward Hunter Drew to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Drew, 24, skated in 60 AHL games between the San Diego Gulls and Rockford IceHogs in 2022-23, totaling five goals and six assists for 11 points. He also tied for fourth in the league with 149 penalty minutes.

A sixth-round choice by Anaheim in the 2018 NHL Draft, Drew has appeared in 186 AHL games with San Diego and Rockford over four pro seasons, totaling 30 goals and 38 assists for 68 points along with 345 PIM. He set career highs in 2021-22 with 17 goals, 21 assists and 38 points, including four power-play markers and one shorthanded tally.

Drew has also skated in two National Hockey League games, making his debut with the Ducks on Apr. 26, 2022.