Roadrunners to continue calling Tucson home

The Tucson Roadrunners have announced that the team will play at least 30 of its 36 regular-season home games during the 2024-25 American Hockey League season at the Tucson Convention Center Arena in downtown Tucson, and that Tucson will remain the home market for the AHL club for the foreseeable future.

“The Roadrunners staying here is a win for the region and great news for Arizona hockey,” said Fletcher McCusker, chairman of the Rio Nuevo District.

“We would like to thank the Rio Nuevo District Board of Directors for their tremendous support that enables the Roadrunners to maintain a strong presence in Tucson and throughout Arizona,” said Alex Meruelo Jr. “This is an important step in our continued commitment to a bright future of hockey in Arizona.”

The Tucson Roadrunners will enter their ninth season of play this fall.

“We are thrilled to know that the Roadrunners will continue to play in front of our loyal Tucson fans for the foreseeable future,” said Roadrunners president Bob Hoffman. “We look forward to an exciting 2024-25 season where we build on last year’s success with the support of the best fans in the AHL.”