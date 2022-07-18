Roadrunners’ Varady joins Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have hired Jay Varady as an assistant coach.

Varady, 44, has spent the last four seasons as a coach in the Arizona Coyotes organization, including three seasons as head coach of the American Hockey League’s Tucson Roadrunners from 2018-20 and 2021-22.

In Tucson, Varady guided his team to a record of 93-84-11-6, including a Pacific Division title in 2019-20. He also served as head coach of the Pacific Division squad at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.

Varady spent the 2020-21 season as an assistant coach with the Coyotes.