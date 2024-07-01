Rocket agree to terms with six on AHL contracts

The Laval Rocket have agreed to terms on one-year American Hockey League contracts with forwards Vincent Arseneau and Laurent Dauphin; defensemen Josh Jacobs, Vincent Sévigny and Tyler Wotherspoon; and goaltender Hunter Jones.

Arseneau appeared in 44 games for the Providence Bruins in 2023-24, collecting six goals and three assists.

The Quebec native has skated in 256 AHL games over his 11 pro seasons with Providence, Abbotsford, Utica, San Jose, Worcester and Lake Erie, totaling 40 goals and 18 assists for 58 points.

Dauphin spent the 2023-24 season in Switzerland, skating for Ambri-Piotta. The Repentigny, Que., native He has played parts of nine seasons in the AHL with Tucson, Laval, Milwaukee, Rockford, Springfield and Portland, totaling 94 goals and 127 assists for 221 points in 364 games.

A second-round pick by Phoenix in the 2013 NHL Draft, Dauphin has played 94 games in the NHL with the Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens, recording eight goals and nine assists.

Jacobs signed with the St. Louis Blues prior to the 2023-24 season but missed the entire campaign due to injury. He has skated in 341 games in the AHL for Colorado, Chicago, and Albany/Binghamton, registering 17 goals and 64 assists for 81 points. He won a Calder Cup championship with the Wolves in 2022.

A second-round pick in the 2014 NHL Draft by New Jersey, Jacobs has appeared in three career NHL games, all with the Devils.

Sévigny, son of former Montreal Canadiens forward Pierre Sévigny, notched one goal and four assists in 33 games with the Bridgeport Islanders in 2023-24.

Sévigny has compiled six goals and 16 assists for 22 points in 86 games with Bridgeport over his first two pro seasons.

Wotherspoon played 65 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets in 2023-24, recording four goals and 18 assists for 22 points.

In 616 AHL games over 11 seasons with Utica, Lehigh Valley, San Antonio, Stockton, Adirondack and Abbotsford, Wotherspoon has notched 37 goals and 175 assists for 212 points along with a cumulative plus-105 rating. He was a second-round pick by Calgary in the 2011 NHL Draft and has five assists in 30 career NHL contests. Wotherspoon also represented Canada at the 2022 Olympics.

Jones has spent the majority of his three-year pro career in the ECHL after being selected by Minnesota in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

In 30 appearances in the AHL with the Iowa Wild, Jones has a record of 11-16-3 with a 3.56 goals-against average, an .887 save percentage and two shutouts.