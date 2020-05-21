Rocket agree to terms with Veilleux

The Laval Rocket have agreed to terms on a one-year AHL contract with forward Yannick Veilleux.

Veilleux joined the Rocket on a professional tryout contract on Dec. 19, 2019, and recorded 12 goals and eight assists for 20 points in 26 games with the club. He was upgraded to a standard AHL contract on Feb. 11, 2020.

Veilleux has skated in 329 career games in the AHL with Laval, Rochester, St. John’s, Chicago and Peoria, totaling 45 goals and 46 assists for 91 points.

Veilleux was a fourth-round choice by St. Louis in the 2011 NHL Draft.