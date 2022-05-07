Rocket bounce back, even series with Crunch

Brandon Gignac scored with 1:47 left in regulation to give the Laval Rocket their first-ever Calder Cup Playoff win, a 3-2 victory over Syracuse in Game 2 of their North Division semifinal series on Saturday.

The series is tied at one game apiece as the Rocket prepare to host Game 3 on Thursday.

Jesse Ylonen notched a goal and an assist for Laval and Cayden Primeau (1-0) stopped 37 shots in his first career postseason appearance.

Simon Ryfors and Daniel Walcott scored for the Crunch, while Max Lagace (1-1) finished with 25 saves.

North Division Semifinals – Series “K” (best-of-5)

N2-Syracuse Crunch vs. N3-Laval Rocket

Game 1 – Fri., May 6 – SYRACUSE 5, Laval 3

Game 2 – Sat., May 7 – Laval 3, SYRACUSE 2

Game 3 – Thu., May 12 – Syracuse at Laval, 7:00

Game 4 – Sat., May 14 – Syracuse at Laval, 3:00

*Game 5 – Tue., May 17 – Laval at Syracuse, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern