Rocket bounce back, even series with Crunch

Brandon Gignac scored with 1:47 left in regulation to give the Laval Rocket their first-ever Calder Cup Playoff win, a 3-2 victory over Syracuse in Game 2 of their North Division semifinal series on Saturday.
The series is tied at one game apiece as the Rocket prepare to host Game 3 on Thursday.
Jesse Ylonen notched a goal and an assist for Laval and Cayden Primeau (1-0) stopped 37 shots in his first career postseason appearance.
Simon Ryfors and Daniel Walcott scored for the Crunch, while Max Lagace (1-1) finished with 25 saves.
North Division Semifinals – Series “K” (best-of-5)
N2-Syracuse Crunch vs. N3-Laval Rocket
Game 1 – Fri., May 6 – SYRACUSE 5, Laval 3
Game 2 – Sat., May 7 – Laval 3, SYRACUSE 2
Game 3 – Thu., May 12 – Syracuse at Laval, 7:00
Game 4 – Sat., May 14 – Syracuse at Laval, 3:00
*Game 5 – Tue., May 17 – Laval at Syracuse, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern