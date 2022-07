The Laval Rocket have signed forward Brennan Saulnier to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Saulnier enters his fifth pro season after collecting three goals and three assists in 43 games with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2021-22. In 59 career AHL contests, all with Lehigh Valley, Saulnier has totaled seven goals and six assists for 13 points.

A native of Halifax, N.S., Saulnier played four seasons at the University of Alabama-Huntsville.