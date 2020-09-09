2020-21 season to begin no earlier than Dec. 4 Details
Rocket re-sign Lynch for 2020-21

by AHL PR
The Laval Rocket have re-signed forward Kevin Lynch to an American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

After missing the entire 2018-19 season due to injury, Lynch appeared in 54 games for the Rocket in 2019-20, notching seven goals and 14 assists for 21 points.

In 208 regular-season AHL contests over parts of five seasons with Laval, Syracuse and Manitoba, Lynch has totaled 29 goals and 29 assists for 58 points.

Lynch has also collected five goals and five assists in 27 postseason games, including a trip to the Calder Cup Finals with Syracuse in 2017.

