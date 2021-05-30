Rocket re-sign Paquette-Bisson

The Laval Rocket have agreed to terms on a one-year American Hockey League contract with defenseman Tobie Paquette-Bisson.

A 24-year-old native of Rosemere, Que., Bisson played 28 games for Laval during the 2020-21 season, his first full campaign in the AHL. He notched one goal and six assists for seven points and led the Rocket with a plus-17 rating, tied for fifth in the entire league.

Prior to turning pro in 2018, Bisson played four seasons of junior hockey in the QMJHL. He was named that league’s outstanding defensive defenseman in 2017-18.