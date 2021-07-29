Rocket sign forwards Beaudin, Gignac

The Laval Rocket have agreed to terms on one-year American Hockey League contracts with forwards Jean-Christophe Beaudin and Brandon Gignac.

Beaudin, 24, played 34 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators in 2020-21, notching six goals and 10 assists to match a career high with 16 points. He also posted a personal best with a plus-9 rating.

A native of Longueuil, Que., Beaudin has played 143 games in the AHL over four pro seasons with Belleville, Colorado and San Antonio, totaling 19 goals and 26 assists for 45 points.

Originally a third-round choice by Colorado in the 2015 NHL Draft, Beaudin made his NHL debut with Ottawa in 2019-20 and collected one assist in 22 games.

Gignac, 23, spent most of the 2020-21 season with Jacksonville (ECHL) while also appearing in two AHL contests with the Binghamton Devils.

In 127 AHL games over four pro seasons with Binghamton and Albany, the native of Repentigny, Que., has recorded 18 goals and 35 assists for 53 points.

New Jersey’s third-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Gignac made his NHL debut during the 2018-19 season, skating in one game with the Devils.