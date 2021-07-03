Rocket sign four-time 20-goal scorer Martel

The Laval Rocket have agreed to terms on a one-year American Hockey League contract with forward Danick Martel.

Martel, 26, skated in 24 games with the AHL’s Binghamton Devils in 2020-21, posting six goals and eight assists for 14 points.

The native of Drummondville, Que., has appeared in 287 career AHL contests with Binghamton, Syracuse, Springfield and Lehigh Valley, totaling 94 goals and 80 assists for 174 points. Martel has hit the 20-goal mark four times in his AHL career.

Martel has played 13 games in the NHL with Philadelphia and Tampa Bay, tallying two assists.