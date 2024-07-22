Rocket sign Hayes to AHL contract

The Laval Rocket have signed defenseman Zack Hayes to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Hayes returns to North America after spending this past year playing in Finland.

In three AHL seasons with Henderson, Chicago and Utica, Hayes has totaled seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points over 132 regular-season contests. He also has two assists in 10 postseason games.

Signed by Vegas as a free agent in 2021, Hayes made his NHL debut with the Golden Knights during the 2021-22 season, appearing in three games.