The Laval Rocket announced today that the team will play all of its home games at the Bell Centre in Montreal for the 2020-21 season.

The decision was taken following the recommendations of public health authorities to limit the transmission of COVID-19 as much as possible.

The change is temporary and effective for the entire 2020-21 AHL season. The Rocket is scheduled to return to Place Bell in Laval for the start of the 2021-22 campaign.