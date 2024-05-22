Roe scores twice as Bears complete sweep

The Hershey Bears are returning to the Eastern Conference Finals after a 4-1 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday night, completing a three-game sweep of the teams’ Atlantic Division Finals series.

Garrett Roe recorded two goals and an assist for the Bears, who completed their sixth consecutive series triumph to reach the AHL’s final four for the seventh time since affiliating with the Washington Capitals in 2005, and for the 43rd time in franchise history.

Hershey will meet Cleveland in a battle of the Eastern Conference’s two division winners for the right to play for the Calder Cup.

The Wolf Pack struck first in Game 3, taking their first lead of the series when Jaroslav Chmelar tucked a shot behind Hunter Shepard at 13:24 of the opening period.

The Bears responded with a pair of goals 5:33 apart from Roe, who had scored seven goals in 48 games during the regular season.

Matt Strome, with 16 goals in 175 career regular-season games in the AHL, then potted his first career playoff goal on a power play in the third period to put the game and the series away.

Mike Vecchione hit an empty net with 2:02 to go for his first goal of the 2024 postseason.

Shepard (6-1) made 17 saves as he earned his 12th consecutive victory over the Wolf Pack. He has allowed two goals or fewer in six of his seven starts this postseason and in 19 of his last 21 starts overall.

Dylan Garand (5-4) finished with 28 stops as the Bears owned a 32-18 advantage in shots.

(Hershey wins series, 3-0)

Game 1 – Thu., May 16 – HERSHEY 6, Hartford 1

Game 2 – Sat., May 18 – HERSHEY 4, Hartford 2

Game 3 – Wed., May 22 – Hershey 4, HARTFORD 1