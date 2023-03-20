Wild’s Rossi named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Iowa Wild forward Marco Rossi has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 19, 2023.

Rossi had a hand in more than half of Iowa’s goals last week, collecting five points in three games including his first professional hat trick.

Rossi assisted on the Wild’s only tally in a 4-1 loss at Coachella Valley on Wednesday night, and did so again in Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Firebirds. Then on Saturday evening, Rossi netted a natural hat trick, extending his scoring streak to seven games, as Iowa defeated San Diego, 6-2.

The ninth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Rossi has totaled 16 goals and 29 assists for 45 points in 44 games with Iowa this season, along with one assist in 16 NHL games with Minnesota. Rossi, a 21-year-old native of Feldkirch, Austria, tied for the Iowa team lead in scoring as a rookie in 2021-22 when he collected 53 points (18 goals, 35 assists) in 63 contests. He made his NHL debut on Jan. 6, 2022.