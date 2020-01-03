Rosters announced for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic

Tweet #AHLAllStar

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today the playing rosters for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, to be held January 26-27 in Ontario, Calif.

Each of the AHL’s four divisions will be represented by 12 players. Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 31 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star.

The 2020 rosters feature 33 first-time AHL All-Stars and 12 former first- or second-round draft choices. In addition, 23 of the All-Stars named have also played in the National Hockey League already this season, including Drake Batherson of the Belleville Senators (Ottawa), Morgan Frost of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia), Gerald Mayhew of the Iowa Wild (Minnesota), Kailer Yamamoto of the Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton) and Rasmus Sandin of the Toronto Marlies (Toronto), who becomes the first AHL All-Star born in the 2000’s.

Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch, Rochester Americans head coach Chris Taylor, Milwaukee Admirals head coach Karl Taylor and Tucson Roadrunners head coach Jay Varady will serve as coaches for the event.

The 2020 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Jan. 26 (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.

In the 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Jan. 27 (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute, 3-on-3 game.

Tickets for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, which include admission to both the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Jan. 26, and the AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Jan. 27, are available now by visiting ontarioreign.com/allstar.

The 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 95 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Patrice Bergeron, Jordan Binnington, Ben Bishop, John Carlson, Zdeno Chara, Logan Couture, Connor Hellebuyck, Braden Holtby, Tyler Johnson, Andreas Johnsson, Martin Jones, Jonathan Marchessault, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Zach Parise, Mikko Rantanen, Tuukka Rask, Pekka Rinne, Dylan Strome, P.K. Subban and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers. In 2018-19, over 7 million fans attended AHL regular-season and playoff games across North America.

Andrew Agozzino

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Sebastian Aho

Bridgeport Sound Tigers Jake Bean

Charlotte Checkers Paul Carey

Providence Bruins Chris Driedger

Springfield Thunderbirds Morgan Frost

Lehigh Valley Phantoms Joey Keane

Hartford Wolf Pack Matt Moulson ("C")

Hershey Bears Mike Sgarbossa

Hershey Bears Igor Shesterkin

Hartford Wolf Pack Jack Studnicka

Providence Bruins Owen Tippett

Springfield Thunderbirds Kris Knoblauch

Rudolfs Balcers

Belleville Senators Alex Barre-Boulet

Syracuse Crunch Drake Batherson

Belleville Senators Reid Boucher

Utica Comets Nathan Gerbe

Cleveland Monsters Charles Hudon

Laval Rocket Jonas Johansson

Rochester Americans Kasimir Kaskisuo

Toronto Marlies Lawrence Pilut

Rochester Americans Brogan Rafferty

Utica Comets Rasmus Sandin

Toronto Marlies Ben Street

Binghamton Devils Chris Taylor

Alexandre Carrier

Milwaukee Admirals Lucas Elvenes

Chicago Wolves Matthew Ford ("C")

Grand Rapids Griffins Jansen Harkins

Manitoba Moose Connor Ingram

Milwaukee Admirals Kevin Lankinen

Rockford IceHogs Joel L'Esperance

Texas Stars Gerald Mayhew

Iowa Wild Brennan Menell

Iowa Wild Derrick Pouliot

San Antonio Rampage Chris Terry

Grand Rapids Griffins Yakov Trenin

Milwaukee Admirals Karl Taylor

