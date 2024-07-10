Russo returning to Tucson

The Tucson Roadrunners have signed defenseman Robbie Russo to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Russo returns to Tucson, where he served as an alternate captain from 2018 to 2020.

Russo played 69 games for the AHL’s Utica Comets in 2023-24, notching four goals and 26 assists for 30 points. He has reached the 30-point mark six times in his nine AHL seasons.

In 569 career AHL contests with Utica, San Jose, Tucson and Grand Rapids, Russo has totaled 44 goals and 225 assists for 269 points. He was an AHL All-Star in 2016-17 and won a Calder Cup championship with the Griffins that postseason.

A fourth-round pick by the New York Islanders in the 2011 NHL Draft, Russo has played 19 games in the NHL, all with Detroit during the 2016-17 campaign.