Sabourin signs AHL deal with Toronto

The Toronto Marlies have signed forward Scott Sabourin to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Sabourin spent the 2019-20 season with the Ottawa Senators, making his NHL debut after six seasons in the AHL. He recorded two goals and four assists in 35 games with Ottawa, including a goal in his first game on Oct. 2, 2019, at Toronto.

A native of Ottawa, Ont., Sabourin has appeared in 308 games in the AHL with Stockton, San Diego, Ontario, Iowa and Manchester, totaling 37 goals and 40 assists for 77 points. He has also played 15 playoff games, and was a member of Manchester’s Calder Cup championship team in 2015.