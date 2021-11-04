Sabres acquire Krebs from Vegas

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired forwards Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch, a 2022 first-round draft pick, and a 2023 second-round pick from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Jack Eichel and a 2023 third-round pick.

Krebs has been assigned to the AHL’s Rochester Americans.

Krebs, 20, was a first-round choice by Vegas (17th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft. He played in two games with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights last month, recording five assists over the opening weekend of the AHL season. He has also skated in nine NHL games with the Golden Knights in 2021-22.

Krebs made his pro debut in 2020-21, recording one goal and four assists in five games with Henderson along with one assist in four games with Vegas. He was also named the Western Hockey League’s player of the year after leading the league in assists (30) and points (43) in 24 games with Winnipeg, and won a silver medal with Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.