The Buffalo Sabres have acquired defenseman Calle Sjalin and a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Kyle Okposo.

Sjalin, 24, has recorded three assists in 22 games with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers this season, his second year of play in North America. He posted five goals and three assists in 39 contests in 2022-23.

Sjalin was originally a fifth-round pick by the New York Rangers in the 2017 NHL Draft.