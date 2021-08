The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to a two-year contract.

Fitzgerald skated in 22 games with the AHL’s Rochester Americans in 2020-21, posting career highs with nine assists and 11 points.

Buffalo’s third-round choice in the 2016 NHL Draft, Fitzgerald has played 51 AHL games over two pro seasons, totaling five goals and 17 assists for 22 points.