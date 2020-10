The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has re-signed forward Andrew Oglevie to a two-year, two-way contract.

Oglevie, 25, tied for the Rochester Americans team lead with 15 goals in 2019-20 and added 14 assists for 29 points in 55 games.

A native of Fullerton, Calif., Oglevie has appeared in 83 games with Rochester over his two pro seasons, totaling 20 goals and 19 assists.

Oglevie originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Sabres on Apr. 11, 2018.