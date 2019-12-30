Sabres sign Amerks’ Smith

The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has signed forward Dalton Smith to a one-year, two-way contract for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Smith, 27, is in his third season with the AHL’s Rochester Americans, collecting one goal and three assists in 21 games in 2019-20.

The eighth-year pro from Oshawa, Ont., has yet to appear in a National Hockey League game. In 340 AHL games with Rochester, Lehigh Valley, Providence, Syracuse and Springfield, he has totaled 26 goals and 28 assists for 54 points as well as 646 penalty minutes.

Smith was originally a second-round selection (34th overall) of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2010 NHL Draft.