Sabres sign Davidson

The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Brandon Davidson to a one-year contract for the 2020-21 season.

Davidson appeared in 34 games with the AHL’s Stockton Heat in 2019-20, notching career highs with 17 assists and 20 points. He also skated in 12 NHL games last season between Calgary and San Jose.

Davidson has played 190 games in the AHL with Stockton, Rockford and Oklahoma City, totaling 15 goals and 34 assists for 49 points. He won the AHL’s Fred T. Hunt Award for sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey in 2012-13 after missing three months of the season due to cancer treatments.

Edmonton’s sixth-round choice in the 2010 NHL Draft, Davidson has played 174 games in the NHL with the Oilers, Montreal, the N.Y. Islanders, Chicago, Calgary and San Jose, totaling nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points.