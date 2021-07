The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Jimmy Schuldt to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 season.

Schuldt tallied six goals and eight assists for 14 points in 38 games with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights in 2020-21.

As a rookie in 2019-20, he posted six goals and 15 assists for 21 points in 52 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves.

Schuldt made his NHL debut with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2019 following his senior season at St. Cloud State University, picking up an assist.